SpaceX Dragon cargo ship visible across SoCal as it returned from ISS Saturday night

Did you hear a loud boom or see a bright light streak across the sky on Saturday night? We did too.

Did you hear a loud boom or see a bright light streak across the sky on Saturday night?

It was a SpaceX Dragon cargo ship returning from the International Space Station, and it caused a potential sonic boom.

An Eyewitness News videographer captured stunning video of the capsule from the roof of our studio in Glendale.

The capsule splashed down off the coast about 25 miles west of Camp Pendleton.

It was visible to the naked eye for hundreds of miles.

We received many calls into our newsroom from people reporting they heard a sonic boom, likely as it re-entered the atmosphere.