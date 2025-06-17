Spectrum service restored after vandals cut fiber lines in Van Nuys; customers get full day's credit

Spectrum says it will provide a full day's credit to customers who lost internet service over the weekend after vandals cut fiber-optic lines in Van Nuys.

Spectrum says it will provide a full day's credit to customers who lost internet service over the weekend after vandals cut fiber-optic lines in Van Nuys.

Spectrum says it will provide a full day's credit to customers who lost internet service over the weekend after vandals cut fiber-optic lines in Van Nuys.

Spectrum says it will provide a full day's credit to customers who lost internet service over the weekend after vandals cut fiber-optic lines in Van Nuys.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Spectrum says it will provide a full day's credit to customers who lost internet service over the weekend after vandals cut fiber-optic lines in multiple places in Van Nuys.

Internet service has been fully restored after thousands of customers across Los Angeles and Ventura counties reported outages on Sunday.

The company believes the lines were cut by copper thieves -- even though they contain no copper. Photos shared by Spectrum show the cut wires left behind.

Spectrum says customers don't have to do anything, and the credit will automatically appear on their next bill.

"We brought in extra crews to get the repairs done as quickly as possible and finished restoring services this morning," Spectrum said. "We thank our customers who were affected for their patience, and we are providing them a full day credit."

Spectrum said it is working with the Los Angeles Police Department, and there is a $25,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

"Criminal acts of network vandalism have become an issue affecting the entire telecommunications industry, not just Spectrum, largely due to the increase in the price of precious metals. These acts of vandalism are not only a crime, but also affect our customers, local businesses and potentially emergency services. Spectrum's fiber lines do not include any copper," Spectrum said. "We are working with the Los Angeles Police Department on this crime and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information on this act of vandalism can contact Spectrum at 833-404-TIPS (8477) or reach out to local law enforcement."