The Southern California company that produces Sriracha sauce warns it's now experiencing an "unprecedented inventory shortage."

The maker of the popular hot sauce doesn't know when the shortage will end.

Last year, drought conditions in Mexico caused a shortage of red jalapeno peppers used to make Sriracha.

Production resumed in the Fall, but now restocking shelves has become an issue.

Some retailers are rationing how many bottles shoppers can buy.