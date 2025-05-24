Statue dedicated to veterans vandalized in Paramount ahead of Memorial Day

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, a statue dedicated to soldiers was vandalized, with some pieces stolen. The search is on to find the culprits.

Officials in the City of Paramount say they are deeply saddened and troubled over the vandalism of the "Battlefield Cross and Soldier" statue at the Paramount Armed Forces Memorial at the Civic Center.

The statue, which was built in 1985, depicts a soldier kneeling on one knee in front of a pair of boots and an upright gun with a helmet balanced on top.

Someone managed to shear the gun off the statue. The helmet that once sat on top of the weapon was left behind at the scene.

"For it to be torn up like this and disrespected -- I'm not even mad, I'm hurt. It's not even anger, it's just hurt," said resident Cristina Medina.

Medina is Southern Cheyenne, and says many of her Native American tribesmen fought in the World Wars to protect freedom in the United States.

She visited the memorial to honor residents from her community of Paramount who sacrificed their lives in battle, fighting for their country.

"The war mothers, the Cheyenne war mothers, they prayed for all of their sons, and they all came back safe... and it's like, no matter what anyone did to the American Indian, this is still our land, no matter what. So whatever they did to us -- this is still our land. America is our land," Medina said.

"This is a little place right here where all the veterans are being remembered. With these plaques, a lot of people come and put flowers here. This weekend, it will have flowers. And when they see that, they will be sad, you know?" Medina said. "It's sad that people don't appreciate, they don't know history, times are like, lost."

Anyone with information about the vandalism or possible suspect(s) is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Lakewood Station at (562) 623-3500.