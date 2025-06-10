Arrests made after stores looted amid continued unrest in downtown Los Angeles

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Several stores in the downtown Los Angeles area were hit by looters and several people were arrested as the unrest followed by days of anti-ICE protests continued overnight, authorities said.

The stores were ransacked overnight, including the Shoe Palace on Main Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Video from the area showed officers tackling a suspected looter.

Suspected looters also hit stores on Broadway, including an Adidas store, Apple store, two dispensaries, a pharmacy and jewelry store, police said. It's unclear what was taken.

Glass doors and windows were shattered. Crews were seen early Tuesday morning working to clean and board up some of the targeted stores.

Authorities said officers made some arrests, but additional details or an exact number of arrests were not available.

Authorities staged at least four major intersections in the area with police presence overnight, but they left in the early hours of Tuesday.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass addressed looting at a recent press conference.

"You can't possibly be supporting immigrants and vandalize our city," Bass said. "Understand that if you do that... you will be arrested. And it might not happen that day, so don't think because you went home that night, that you are free. There's a lot of videotape, there's investigations that will take place and you will be held accountable - and frankly need to be separated from the people who are really fighting on behalf of our immigrant community."