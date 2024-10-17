A new policy at Edison High School requires students to scan a QR code before using the bathroom

Under the new system, students are required to use an app on their phone to scan a QR code before leaving class.

Students at Edison High School in Huntington Beach are expressing their frustration over a new bathroom policy requiring them to use a mobile app to request restroom breaks, leading to the creation of a petition that has garnered over 450 signatures.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Students at Edison High School in Huntington Beach are voicing frustration over a new bathroom policy that was introduced at the start of the school year.

"I hate it, like I want to go to the bathroom. I want ample time to do everything I need to do," said student Kylan Slater.

Under the new system, students are required to use an app on their phone to scan a QR code before leaving class. They can choose from a list of options such as going to the nurse's office, the wellness center or the bathroom. If they select the bathroom option, the app starts a timer and gives them a small amount of time to complete their break.

"It gives you a seven-minute timer and once that timer ends, it can affect your attendance and other things. And it happens every time you go to the restroom. And this is because of last year, people would use the restroom and not come back to class," said student Jacob Green.

"Classes are two hours and I don't think it's appropriate to be scanning a QR code to relieve yourself," said student Tony Garcia.

Students say the QR code can only be scanned twice a day. But with bathrooms crowded during lunch and nutrition breaks, many students feel the restrictions are unfair.

"In the bathrooms, I would say there's about 10 to 15 girls in there at once and not including the ones in the bathroom stall. So it's hard getting into the bathroom," said student Layla Elmore.

Frustration over the policy has led to students creating a petition on change.org, which has already gathered over 450 signatures.

"I think it's a little against our constitutional rights. It kind of allows us not to go to the bathroom when we should because people can have bigger bladders than others," said student Gary Withorp.

However, some parents support the policy, seeing it as a way to enhance safety and prevent students from misusing their time outside of class.

"I mean the kids now they leave for 15, 20, 30 minutes. So I think it's smart. You got to keep track of them," said parent Valerie Frantzen.

There has been no official response from Edison High School and Huntington Beach Union High School District.