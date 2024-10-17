As many as 14 middle school students overcome by unknown substance in Studio City, authorities say

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As many as 14 students at a middle school in Studio City were overcome by some type of substance, requiring them to be medically evaluated, authorities said Thursday.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to Walter Reed Middle School around 11 a.m.

It's unclear what substance the students came into contact with, but they were all expected to fully recover. Two of them were reportedly taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Meanwhile, authorities also responded to another medical emergency at 52nd Street Elementary School in South Los Angeles. Two patients there reportedly had some type of overdose.

Their conditions were not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

