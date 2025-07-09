As summer temperatures soar, ER doctor offers tips on how to avoid heat-related illness

As summer temps heat up in SoCal, how can you tell if you're just hot or dangerously overheated? Here's what an ER doctor wants you to know.

As summer temps heat up in SoCal, how can you tell if you're just hot or dangerously overheated? Here's what an ER doctor wants you to know.

As summer temps heat up in SoCal, how can you tell if you're just hot or dangerously overheated? Here's what an ER doctor wants you to know.

As summer temps heat up in SoCal, how can you tell if you're just hot or dangerously overheated? Here's what an ER doctor wants you to know.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the summer temperatures heat up, how can you tell if you are just hot or dangerously overheated? The situation can change quickly, and it could be a matter of life and death. Here's what an ER doctor wants you to know.

IV fluids, cool packs and an ice bath if necessary - when someone comes in with a heat-related emergency, ER docs are at the ready.

Dr. Gabe Campion says in triple digit temps, heat illness can sneak up on you.

It can start with dizziness, fatigue, nausea and profuse sweating, but it can progress quickly from there.

MORE: Latest 7-day forecast

"It can get to heat exhaustion. That's when people start to feel very lightheaded or dizzy. They can feel like they might faint. If you see someone that's being affected by this, they become flushed and red. They start to appear pretty sick," Campion said.

Heat can trigger heart attacks and strokes. Even daily activities in hot weather can put a strain on all your organs - especially your heart, which has to pump harder to keep your core temperature close to normal.

"If you're at risk of heart disease, your heart having to work harder can push you over the edge. You can start having a pain in your heart from working too hard, and you can progress to a full heart attack," Campion said.

Having seen many of these cases here in the valley, Campion says everyone of every age needs to take precautions - but especially the very young, who don't know when to stop when playing.

"Their bodies also can't cool themselves as effectively because they're a little people," Campion said.

He also said the elderly need to use common sense and stay inside with air conditioning.

"If you can avoid going outside or really pushing yourself during the hottest hours," Campion said.

In hot temps, Campion said to make sure to drink water every 30 minutes. And if you have any elderly relatives or neighbors, you should check on them twice a day.