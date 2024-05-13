Susan Backlinie, who played first shark attack victim in 'Jaws,' dies at 77

Backlinie died over the weekend at her home in Ventura, according to reports.

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- Susan Backlinie, who played the first shark attack victim in Steven Spielberg's 1975 film "Jaws," died over the weekend. She was 77.

According to The Daily Jaws, a website followed by major fans of the movie, Backlinie died over the weekend at her home in Ventura. A cause of death is unknown.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news that JAWS star Susan Backlinie aka Chrissie Watkins passed away on Saturday 11th May 2024, aged 77," read a statement on the website.

Backlinie was a stuntwoman and actress sought out by Spielberg for the movie's opening scene. The director said he needed someone who was great in the water and could withstand a whole lot of shaking to set up the terror of what was to come.