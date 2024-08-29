The intruders were able to enter the residence using a key that was inside of a lock box for construction workers, police said.

Suspect apprehended in Cheviot Hills home break-in had 11 previous arrests for burglary, LAPD says

A suspect who was taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Cheviot Hills had previously been arrested 11 times for burglary, authorities said.

A suspect who was taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Cheviot Hills had previously been arrested 11 times for burglary, authorities said.

A suspect who was taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Cheviot Hills had previously been arrested 11 times for burglary, authorities said.

A suspect who was taken into custody in connection with a residential burglary in Cheviot Hills had previously been arrested 11 times for burglary, authorities said.

CHEVIOT HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- A suspect who was taken into custody early Wednesday in connection with a residential burglary in Cheviot Hills had previously been arrested 11 times for burglary, authorities said, and details emerged about how he and his accomplice gained entry to the home.

The break-in was reported just after midnight in the 1000 block of Northvale Road, just east of Overland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Family members who live at the home told police they were startled by a noise, then they saw a man holding a flashlight in the darkness.

Due to increased patrols in the area, officers were able to respond to the scene before the suspect could flee with any stolen property, the LAPD said.

Officers located the suspect's getaway vehicle, a pickup truck that was parked along a sidewalk, police said.

6 arrested in crime tourism bust; group allegedly ran LA-based car rental company for thieves

FBI officials, the LAPD and two district attorneys announced arrests in connection with an investigation into an alleged international burglary crew.

Jose Agarde Lopez, 43, was arrested at the scene.

In an interview, LAPD Lt. Armando Arenas said at least two suspects were involved in the crime, one of whom remained at large.

Details of Lopez's previous arrests were not immediately available.

The intruders were able to enter the residence using a key that was inside of a lock box, "that was there for the construction crews," Arenas said.