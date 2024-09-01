Suspect arrested after hourslong standoff at Palmdale home where man found dead

PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are continuing their investigation into the death of a man found at a home in Palmdale where a suspect was arrested at the end of a more than seven-hour standoff with authorities.

The incident unfolded Saturday at a home on the 37400 block of Oxford Drive after deputies had been called to the scene around 10:30 a.m. to check the welfare of someone at that address.

Upon arrival, deputies entered the residence and found a man dead.

At some point, another person barricaded themselves inside the home. It was officially declared a barricade situation around 2 p.m.

That man was taken into custody around 9 p.m.

Additional details about the man's death were not available, but homicide detectives were investigating. It's unclear if the suspect and victim knew each other.

City News Service contributed to this report.