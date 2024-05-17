Suspect in violent DTLA Rolex watch robbery arrested; LAPD seeks other victims

The Los Angeles Police Department released video of a violent Rolex watch robbery in downtown Los Angeles hoping people recognized the suspect.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 25-year-old man suspected of beating a man unconscious then stealing his Rolex watch in downtown Los Angeles remained jailed Thursday on suspicion of robbery, and police said he may have victimized other people.

Pablo Garcia of Los Angeles was arrested Tuesday in Downey by a Department of Corrections Rehabilitation Fugitive Apprehension Team. Garcia was being held in lieu of $450,000 bail, according to Los Angeles police and jail records.

He is suspected of carrying out the violent crime at about 3:45 p.m. April 28 in the 800 block of West First Street. According to police, the suspect reached for the victim's Rolex watch, then "brutally assaulted the victim to the point where the victim lost consciousness." The suspect then removed the victim's Rolex and ran off.

Although Garcia was arrested, the watch has not been recovered.

This photo provided by LAPD on May 16, 2024, shows Pablo Garcia, 25, a resident of Los Angeles. Garcia is a suspect in a violent Rolex watch robbery in DTLA.

Detectives suspect Garcia may have robbed other victims, and they asked anyone who believes they were targeted to contact investigators. Police released a photo of the suspect and video of the assault in hopes people may recognize the suspect.

"Investigators are also seeking the public's assistance in recovering the victim's Rolex watch," police said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact LAPD Central Area Robbery Detective Geraldo Arrieta at (213) 996-1868. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.