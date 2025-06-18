Suspect tells officer 'good shot' after dramatic police shooting caught on bodycam video in South LA

The domestic violence suspect was shot in the leg and wounded, but then delivered a surprising message to one of the officers who opened fire.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly-released body camera video from Los Angeles police shows a tense confrontation with a man accused of domestic violence inside a South L.A. home last month.

Officers quickly opened fire on a man who appeared to be armed with a rifle. He was shot in the leg and wounded, but then delivered a surprising message to one of the officers who opened fire.

"That was a good shot though... that was a good shot," the suspect is heard saying on the bodycam video.

It all began a short time earlier when police received a frantic 911 call.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Los Angeles police officers shoot domestic violence suspect in South LA

A cousin said that when police responded to a domestic violence call about a man with a gun who may be suicidal, the suspect was hitting his girlfriend with a gun.

"He's hitting her! My son! My son is hitting his baby's mom!" a woman frantically reported on the call. "He won't stop. I'm trying to tell him to stop. Please!"

Several officers then rushed to the home.

The bodycam footage picked up screams coming from the house when officers arrived.

As officers approached the front door, a small child yelled for officers to help his mother.

"My mommy! My mama!" the child shouted as officers rushed past.

That's when they made their move. As officers came around the corner, the suspect could be seen on the video holding a weapon.

After the gunshots, the video shows a woman running to safety. Police said she's one of four people who were safely removed from the home.

Officers took the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Shamar Bennett, into custody, treating him with a tourniquet for his leg wound.

The rifle found at the scene was capable of firing metallic BB rounds, according to LAPD. Bennett is now facing multiple charges.

Police said no one else was hurt in the dramatic incident.