Suspected child services imposter arrested in sexual assault of teen girl

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A 57-year-old man suspected of convincing a 15-year-old girl that he worked for a child care business and allegedly drove her to a parking lot and sexually assaulted her has been taken into custody, police announced Wednesday.

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department Juvenile Division Abused Child Section have been investigating reports of an alleged sexual assault involving a teenage girl who was approached by a man in a black Suburban equipped with a sign on the door depicting a child care business while waiting at a bus stop on Nov. 30, according to the LAPD.

Investigators later identified Los Angeles resident Derrick Dwayne Thompson as a person of interest who allegedly told the victim that he worked for the child care business.

"Believing the suspect worked for child services, the victim entered the vehicle," police said in a statement.

"The suspect drove to a parking lot, told the victim to get into the back seat, then removed the child care business sign from the vehicle door."

Police said Thompson then allegedly got into the back seat with the 15-year-old girl, removed her clothing, and began sexually assaulting the teen.

Thompson was ultimately taken into custody on Jan. 15 and booked on suspicion of forcible rape, sodomy by use of force on a victim 14 or older, and sexual penetration by use of force on a minor over 14 years old. He is being held without bail.

Detectives released a photograph of Thompson and the child care sign to encourage more potential victims to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the alleged assault or victims wanting to come forward was urged to call LAPD Juvenile Division detectives at 424-259-7097. Calls during non-business hours or weekends should be made to 877-527-3247. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crimes Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimstoppers.org.

