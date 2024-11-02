Suspect apprehended after 2 police officers injured in South LA shootout

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect was found and apprehended hours after a shootout in South Los Angeles left two police officers injured, authorities said.

The suspect was taken into custody at about 1 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near the intersection of East 92nd Street and South Central Avenue at 9 p.m. Friday, officials said.

As the officers arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire, striking both officers, the LAPD said.

Police evacuated a nearby laundromat in a strip mall and video showed customers running in several directions, some carrying their clothes.

The armed suspect fled into a nearby neighborhood and hid from officers.

Police established a perimeter, called a SWAT team and soon afterward officers found the suspect with a leg injury, hiding inside a vehicle blocks from the scene. It was not known how the suspect was injured.

The officers were recovering Saturday after being taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Police said another person -- possibly a victim in the robbery -- suffered an injury to the forehead.