Two police officers injured after shooting in South LA area

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles police officers were injured after gunfire erupted in the South L.A. area Friday evening, officials say.

The shooting was reported near the intersection of 92nd Street and Central Avenue around 9 p.m.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available but officials say the officers may have suffered graze wounds or were injured by a ricocheting bullet.

Police initially responded to a call of an armed robbery. Shots were fired when they arrived at the scene, police say.

A suspect remains outstanding.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.