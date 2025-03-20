Suspects used explosives to break into Target, ATM in West Hills, police say

WEST HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police say explosives were used to break into a Target and ATM in the West Hills area of Los Angeles.

The incident happened late Wednesday night on Fallbrook Avenue, according to the L.A. Police Department.

When officers responded to the store, they found the front doors had been shattered. There was also damage seen inside the store.

It's not clear how much money was taken from the ATM.

No injuries were reported, and a description of the suspects was not available.

The bomb squad and FBI are both investigating.