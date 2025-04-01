Swastika and hate speech written on sidewalk outside Pasadena bakery

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pasadena bakery owner is speaking out after a swastika and other hate-filled speech was written in front of her shop.

Yvonne Ardestani has been making people smile with her vegan treats for almost a decade now.

"My mission is just to make people happy," she told Eyewitness News.

Which makes it even more confusing and troubling that sometime Sunday morning, someone scribbled hate speech onto the sidewalk just outside of Yvonne's Vegan Kitchen on Dayton Street.

Ardestani said a customer pointed it out to her and called the police.

"She showed me and I was like oh my gosh, this is disgusting," she said.

It was a swastika and a hateful message about Mexico.

Ardestani, who is Filipino, doesn't know if she was mistakenly targeted or if this was a random act. But either way, she said it's not an easy thing to go through.

"I wasn't scared, I was upset... I felt bad for our community because our space has always been a place of community, kindness and inclusivity. So we were really disturbed to see that on the ground. It was just something that I would never have expected to see."

After posting on social media about what happened, her customers showed up in support on Monday.

There is a surveillance camera outside the bakery, but it doesn't have a view of the sidewalk, making it hard to pinpoint exactly when it happened or who did it.

Pasadena officials said they are investigating, but no arrests have been made.