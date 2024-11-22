Take a seat at La Carreta restaurant in East Los Angeles for an authentic Mexican breakfast

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The next time you're in East Los Angeles, stop by this family-owned restaurant that has been in the business for 70 years for an authentic breakfast experience.

La Carreta is located on historic Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, along with local shops and art galleries.

"We're as mom and pop as it gets. My wife's in the kitchen, my son's out here, I'm here," owner Samuel Robles said.

"We've had employees here longer than we've been here," his son Christian Robles said.

You can't go wrong with anything you order, but Mexican breakfast is their thing! Make sure to get there early because by 8 a.m. this place is packed.

"The food's authentic. It's family style, and the vibe is amazing," long-time customer Luis Arandia said.

You can find anything from enchiladas, tacos, chilaquiles, meatballs and menudo on their menu.

"If you have a favorite dish here, it's consistently always going to be your favorite dish because it just tastes delicious every single time," another customer added.

Samuel and customers recommend the huevos divorciados.

"What we have is really important to us and the community. It's really nice to know people by name and face," Samuel said.

At La Carreta you'll feel right at home.

"A lot of these people are family to me now," Christian said.

La Carreta is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. six days a week. It is closed on Tuesdays.

Thank you Joe Gomez for the submission!

What's your favorite local restaurant? Share with us and we may highlight your submission On The Menu with Rachel Brown.