State, federal tax filing deadlines extended for LA County residents due to fires

As a result of the devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires, the deadline to file federal and state taxes will be extended for residents countywide.

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- As a result of the devastation caused by the Los Angeles-area wildfires, residents countywide will have additional time this year to file their federal and state income taxes.

Normally set on April 15, the tax filing deadline for Los Angeles County residents and businesses will now be Oct. 15, according to the Internal Revenue Service and the governor's office.

"The Oct. 15, 2025, deadline applies to individual income tax returns and payments normally due on April 15, 2025," according to a statement from the IRS. "This relief also applies to the 2024 estimated tax payment normally due on Jan. 15, 2025, and estimated tax payments normally due on April 15, June 16, and Sept. 15, 2025. Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after Jan. 7, 2025, and before Jan. 22, 2025, will be abated as long as the tax deposits are made by Jan. 22, 2025."

The California Franchise Tax Board mirrored the IRS' action, announcing that the state tax filing deadline was also being extended for all county residents until Oct. 15.

"Our state faces one of the most devastating fires in recent history, which has taken lives, displaced thousands of families, and left entire communities in ruins," state Controller and FTB Chair Malia M. Cohen said in a statement. "My heart goes out to everyone affected -- please know that you are not alone. I am committed to ensuring that Californians have the help they need during this incredibly difficult time through disaster relief resources that are available through FTB."