15-year-old arrested after man killed in shooting outside Long Beach Grand Prix

A teenager was arrested after a man was shot and killed near the Long Beach Grand Prix last month.

A teenager was arrested after a man was shot and killed near the Long Beach Grand Prix last month.

A teenager was arrested after a man was shot and killed near the Long Beach Grand Prix last month.

A teenager was arrested after a man was shot and killed near the Long Beach Grand Prix last month.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened just steps away from the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach last month.

According to homicide detectives with the Long Beach Police Department, the teen shot and killed 21-year-old Brandon Villarreal after the pair got into an argument on April 12.

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening near the Long Beach Grand Prix.

Police say the teen traveled to Las Vegas after the shooting.

Detectives obtained a warrant and caught up with him in Barstow on May 4 after he returned to California.

The teen, whose name has not been released, has been booked for murder is being held without bail.