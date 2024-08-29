Tesla driver who was sentenced in SoCal road-rage attacks released early from prison

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A man was released from prison Wednesday after serving less than a year of his five-year sentence for a series of road-rage attacks in Southern California that traumatized his victims.

Nathaniel Radimak, 37, became known for driving a Tesla and using a metal pipe to bash his victims' cars. Several of the attacks were captured on video.

Radimak attacked nearly a dozen drivers, mostly women, throughout Los Angeles County between 2022 and 2023.

Last September, he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to assault, vandalism, elder abuse and criminal threats. Despite serving less than a year of a five-year sentence, Radimak was eligible for parole.

Radimak was granted 424 days for time served while awaiting sentencing and he was eligible for "credit-earning opportunities" while incarcerated, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.

"Radimak was released to parole supervision in Los Angeles County on Aug. 28, 2024, after serving his full sentence as defined by law," the CDCR said.

The man's victims are now outraged over his early release and worry he might strike again.

"I'm unable to believe such a short sentence would result in any sort of behavioral reform or rehabilitation considering the length of time he's been committing crimes," one victim said during a Zoom news conference alongside their attorney Gloria Allred.

Another victim said: "I am worried he will try to find the victims whose names have been released. He is a menace to society, and I strongly disagree about his early release."

Allred said Radimak's victims were recently notified that he would be released Wednesday.

"His early release has shocked and disappointed many of the victims whom I represent," Allred said.

Some of the victims say the justice system failed them by not allowing their voices to be heard in court before a plea deal was made.

The L.A. County District Attorney's office released a statement that said in part:

"The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office does not determine when an inmate will be released from custody. This, as well as the notification of victims, is the responsibility of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation."