Tesla road-rage driver's victims say his recent arrest in Hawaii is sign of 'broken system'

Nathaniel Radimak, who's been convicted in multiple road rage incidents in Southern California, now faces assault charges in Hawaii.

HONOLULU (KABC) -- He's been called the "Tesla terrorist," and now, he's facing new legal troubles.

Nathaniel Radimak, who's been convicted in multiple road rage incidents in Southern California, was arraigned Thursday on two counts of misdemeanor assault for allegedly striking an 18-year-old and her mother in Honolulu.

He was also arraigned on first degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle, and his bail was set at $100,000.

On Friday, attorney Gloria Allred, who's representing three of Radimak's alleged victims, spoke out on the charges.

"Unfortunately, it appears that Mr. Radimak did not take advantage of, what should've been for him, a teaching moment," she said. "Instead, he relocated to Hawaii."

Radimak allegedly committed the crimes while he was on supervised parole for road rage incidents in Southern California.

"I warned Mr. Radimak that even though he was released on parole, a condition of parole is that he must obey all laws, and that if he violated any law and threatened any person, or damaged their property or both, his parole could be revoked," said Allred.

Last week, Radimak was assaulted by inmates in a Hawaii prison facility after being arrested for the alleged assault on the teen and her mother.

His injuries were visible during Thursday's arraignment.

"We will be following this case in Hawaii closely," said Allred. "My California clients are dedicated to seeing justice done."

Radimak's recent arrest comes less than a year after he was released from prison for the Southern California road attacks. He was sentenced to five years in prison, but served less than a year.

A woman recounts the terrifying moment she says Nathaniel Radimak - a Tesla driver notorious for a series of road-rage attacks in SoCal - attacked her and her daughter in Hawaii.

"I was infuriated when I heard the news that Nathaniel Radimak, who was on parole for crimes he committed against women in Los Angeles, was arrested for allegedly assaulting two more women in Hawaii," said Gracia Palma, one of Radimak's accusers who also spoke during Friday's news conference. "This is exactly what we feared. I do not believe that a short time behind bars for the crimes he committed in Los Angeles County was enough. This latest failure highlights how broken and ineffective the system truly is. It's disheartening and enraging to see it fall short yet again."

In 2023, California Highway Patrol arrested Radimak in connection with other assaults he was accused of committing while driving a Tesla Model X. The highway patrol said the assaults were recorded on a dashcam video, which showed the Tesla did not have a rear license plate.

Radimak's trial in Hawaii is scheduled for July 21. If he were to post bail, Allred said he'd be held on a no bail warrant for a parole violation.