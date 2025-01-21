Thief steals pet supplies from nonprofit helping animal rescues impacted by the wildfires

Surveillance video captured the moment when a thief pulled up to Yvette Berke's house and started loading items into a truck.

Amidst the devastation of wildfires, outreach coordinator Yvette Berke turned her driveway into a lifeline for animal rescues, only to have vital supplies worth thousands stolen by a thief.

VALLEY GLEN, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The devastating wildfires have uprooted countless lives, including families, pets and the animal rescues that care for them.

"We have lost at least six rescues and sanctuaries," said Yvette Berke, an outreach coordinator for Cope Preparedness Pet Program.

During this crisis, Berke has stepped up to help, turning her Valley Glen driveway into a grab-and-go site for rescuers in need.

"I had offered up my home as a site for the rescues to be able to come any hour that they wanted," Berke said.

Filled with food, cages and pet essentials, Berke's driveway quickly became a critical hub for rescues across the county. But tragedy struck when a thief arrived early in the morning and stole everything.

Surveillance video captured the moment when a thief pulled up to Berke's house and started loading items into his pickup truck. An estimated supplies worth of $8,000 to $10,000 was taken.

"I came out early in the morning to get ready to greet the first rescue and found out that my driveway had been emptied," Berke said.

Berke said she had been monitoring her driveway throughout the week to ensure rescuers got the supplies they needed. But on this particular night, she turned off her notifications to catch up on sleep.

"I could say hello to whoever it was but it was so many days of doing that that I needed to get some rest," Berke said.

Despite the heartbreak, Berke remains determined to carry out her mission and has reached out to different sponsors to replace the stolen items.

"It's fuel for me to make sure they have the support they need to do the job that they do," Berke said.

