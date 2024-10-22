Thieves caught on video stuffing their skirts with merchandise at Burbank store

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of thieves was caught on camera stealing from a store in Burbank and the business owner wants to get the word out.

The incident happened Thursday at Qurves Boutique on Victory Boulevard.

According to the Burbank Police Department, two women caused a distraction as two others stole items. Surveillance video shows them stuffing $400 worth of clothing and other merchandise into their skirts.

A similar crime was reported last month in Upland. In that incident, a group of women walked out of a convenience store with $1,100 worth of wine bottles tucked under their dresses.

Upland police are asking the public to help track down three women who were seen on camera stealing 15 bottles of wine from a family-owned convenience store.

Two of them hit the wine section while a third woman distracted the clerk. They took off in a blue Honda Odyssey minivan with an Oregon license plate.

Police could not say whether the two thefts were related.