Thieves ransack two 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood within minutes

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are investigating two brazen robberies of 7-Eleven stores in Hollywood that happened within minutes Friday night.

The first robbery happened just after 8 p.m. in the 7000 block of Sunset Boulevard. Police say a large group of people on bicycles broke a window and then ransacked the store.

Minutes later, police say the same group of thieves went to another 7-Eleven in the 5700 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. A worker at that location says the suspects took off with beer, snacks and other items.

That group also arrived on bicycles, the worker said.

Police describe the group as men in their early 20s.

A similar robbery happened last Friday when a group on bicycles trashed a 7-Eleven on Olympic Boulevard in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood. In that case, the suspects took cigarettes, chips and soda.

No one has been arrested for any of the robberies.