Thieves steal toys that were donated for children in need

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Long Beach and L.A. residents are stepping up to help after thieves stole half a truckload of toys that were collected for children in need by a man known by local residents as "Hood Santa."

The theft happened on Sunday in Downtown Los Angeles after a music festival took place where toys were collected by the Local Hearts Foundation. The thieves broke into a U-Haul and stole hundreds of gifts that were being stored inside.

After "Hood Santa," whose real name is Tito Rodriguez according to the Long Beach Post, wrote about the theft on social media, he said donations poured in, and the U-Haul was filled again.

"Hood Santa" will be handing out the toys to children on Saturday at MacArthur Park in Long Beach.