Thousands fraudulently charged to women's credit cards after locker thefts at Beverly Hills gym

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- At least two women reported thousands of dollars of fraudulent charges to their credit cards after the cards were stolen from a locker room at Beverly Hills gym, prompting a wider investigation by authorities.

"I got robbed for $16,000 at CorePower last week, and I want to share this so that is never happens again," Playa Vista resident Shelby Silva said in a video that went viral on social media. The clip has received more than 2 million views and thousands of online comments.

"Oh, my gosh, I mean, the amount of responses on that video were ... overwhelming," Silva said in an interview.

Shortly after leaving a class at CorePower Yoga in Beverly Hills, she received a fraud alert that said someone had tried to spend $4,000 dollars at a department store.

"But then I checked my email and it said a $16,000 charge at Tiffany's went through," Silva told ABC7.

After noticing her card was missing, she called Tiffany & Co. and asked how the thief was able to fraudulently spend that amount of money without a second form of identification. According to Silva, the jewelry store employee told her that the purchaser had a photo of Silva's identification.

"Yes, it's weird that this girl went into my locker and touched my stuff," Silva said. "But she has a photo of my ID, and that's a very personal item to have a picture of, and I think that's the part that makes me the most uncomfortable."

Tiffany & Co. did not respond to ABC7's request for comment.

"When I saw that I was like, oh, my gosh, this has not only happened to me, I felt very validated and like I'm not crazy that this is happening to a lot of people," said Kayma B., who declined to be publicly identified by her last name.

She said three of her credit cards and one debit card were stolen, and $8,000 was fraudulently spent. The standout charge was just over $5,000 at a BevMo wine and liquor store in Beverly Hills.

Silva reported the theft of her card to Beverly Hills police and posted her video on social media as a warning. It turned out that she was not alone.

Kayma B. commented on Silva's post, saying she was the victim of a similar crime at the same gym.

"Now I'm obviously so much more careful anytime I go to any workout class -- or anywhere," Kayma B. told ABC7. "I keep my stuff with me. The problem is, like, all these places say don't keep your phones in the class but like I'm not putting my phone in this locker. I don't trust it."

In a statement, CorePower said: "We are engaged with the Beverly Hills Police Department regarding this incident and are fully cooperating with their investigation. The security of our studios is very important to us and we are responding to individuals potentially impacted."