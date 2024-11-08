Thousands of San Bernardino residents endure precautionary power shutoffs amid powerful winds

Southern California Edison shut off power to thousands of San Bernardino residents as a precaution against potential wildfires amid windy conditions.

San Bernardino residents endure precautionary power shutoffs amid wind Southern California Edison shut off power to thousands of San Bernardino residents as a precaution against potential wildfires amid windy conditions.

San Bernardino residents endure precautionary power shutoffs amid wind Southern California Edison shut off power to thousands of San Bernardino residents as a precaution against potential wildfires amid windy conditions.

San Bernardino residents endure precautionary power shutoffs amid wind Southern California Edison shut off power to thousands of San Bernardino residents as a precaution against potential wildfires amid windy conditions.

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- Southern California Edison temporarily shut off power to thousands of San Bernardino residents earlier this week as a precaution against potential wildfires amid exceptionally windy conditions.

In the Rosena Ranch community on Thursday, strong winds battered the neighborhood as residents who were left without power expressed frustration.

"It's extremely frustrating, especially with a baby," said Lauren Keen, who along with her young son Braxton was staying at her parents' home in Rancho Cucamonga while her husband held down the fort. "We don't have hot water because it's an electric water heater, can't cook, can't clean anything, and it's pitch dark, so it's so frustrating."

Resident John Montague expressed similar feelings.

"I'm a disabled veteran and I have medical issues, and I have electronic devices," he told ABC7.

Mountain Fire now 7% contained; at least 132 structures destroyed

At least 132 structures - many of them homes - were destroyed by the Mountain Fire and 88 were damaged, fire officials say.

Many in the neighborhood have been in similar situations so many times before that they purchased portable generators.

Among them was Brianna Paez, who said, "It has been really nice to shower, and use our utilities that we need."

So far during this wildfire season, no major blazes have occurred in the Inland Empire.

That was the one glimmer of good news as the preemptive power outage in San Bernardino entered its second day on Thursday.

The outages came as firefighters in Ventura County made progress against a wildfire that has destroyed 132 structures, mostly homes, and that was fanned by fierce wind gusts that began easing Friday, allowing some people to return to sort through the charred remains of their homes.

The Mountain Fire started Wednesday morning near Moorpark and had grown to 32 square miles. It was 7% contained Friday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.