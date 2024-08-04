Paris Olympics to close with Tom Cruise stunt to hand off 2028 games to Los Angeles

PARIS (KABC) -- While the Paris Olympics opening ceremony featured legendary performances with Celine Dion and Lady Gaga, the closing ceremony could have even bigger acts - including one by Tom Cruise.

The Hollywood action star is expected to perform a "mega" stunt at the Olympics closing ceremony in Paris, as confirmed by Variety magazine through a source close to the Olympics organizing committee.

Details of the ceremony are being kept secret until the big reveal on Aug. 11.

Reports confirm the Olympic flag will be handed off to Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. The handoff symbolizes a passing of the torch as Los Angeles prepares to host the 2028 Olympic Summer Games.

As L.A. gears up to host the 2028 games in just 4 years, you can find photos of the future venues here or take a look back at the 1984 games here!