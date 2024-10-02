Transit agencies in LA County and OC offering free rides on California Clean Air Day

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- L.A. Metro, Metrolink and the Orange County Transportation Authority, among other local transit agencies, will offer free rides Wednesday to commemorate California Clean Air Day and help residents reduce their carbon footprints.

Celebrated Oct. 2, Clean Air Day is billed as a day of action to encourage people and organizations to do their part -- big or small -- in addressing air pollution. This year marks the seventh annual celebration.

"California Clean Air Day reinforces the importance of a safe, reliable public transit system in our collective effort to reduce pollution in our air and our reliance on fossil fuels," Metro Board Chair and L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement.

By offering free rides, the transit agencies aim to encourage travel on rail and buses, and for commuters to explore alternative modes of transportation other than their cars.

"We are proud to participate in this statewide initiative and offer free rides to encourage others to join us in taking steps that improve our region's air quality," Highland Mayor Pro Tem Larry McCallon, who also serves as the board chair of Metrolink, said in a statement.

"Our commitment to a more sustainable future is reflected in our use of Tier 4 locomotives and renewable fuel, which contribute to cleaner air and a healthier environment," McCallon added. "By raising awareness and inspiring collective action to tackle climate challenges, we aim to make a lasting impact on our communities and planet."

On California Clean Air Day, Metrolink commuters can travel without a ticket. Passengers can simply board any Metrolink or Arrow train from any station.

Meanwhile Metro will provide free rides too. Customers ride the agency's bus or train without using their TAP card. Turnstiles at rail stations will be unlatched.

Metro Micro rideshare riders can use code CleanAir24 and the code will zero out the fare for any booking made for a ride on Oct. 2 in all zones. There are no limits on the number of times it can be used per account or number of passengers.

Metro Bike Share riders can activate bikes with a code for a free 30- minute ride. To redeem simply select "1-Ride" at any Metro Bike Share kiosk, online or in the Metro Bike Share app, and use code 100224.

The code may be used multiple times throughout the day. A credit or debit card is required. Usage fees apply for rides longer than 30 minutes. Electric Metro Bike unlocking fees are waived.

"I invite all Angelenos to choose transit on Wednesday, Oct. 2 and see for themselves how Metro can improve your quality of life while keeping the air we all breathe clean for everyone," Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said in a statement.

The transit agencies are also encouraging customers to take the clean air pledge -- more details can be found at CleanAirDay/pledge.