Experts: Lean on trees for relief from extreme heat, heatwaves

"Trees are super critical for keeping cities cooler, and we need to make sure we don't cover everything up with pavement," one expert explained.

"Trees are super critical for keeping cities cooler, and we need to make sure we don't cover everything up with pavement," one expert explained.

"Trees are super critical for keeping cities cooler, and we need to make sure we don't cover everything up with pavement," one expert explained.

"Trees are super critical for keeping cities cooler, and we need to make sure we don't cover everything up with pavement," one expert explained.

As temperatures continue to rise around the world, experts say humans need to lean more on trees for relief.

More than 150 arborists, scientists and community members on Thursday packed a symposium titled Urban Forestry for Changing Times, focused on getting more trees planted in California.

"We're entering into unprecedented extremes, longer heat waves, hotter heatwaves, more frequent heatwaves," said Edith de Guzman, a researcher for the UCLA Cooperative Extension. "Trees are not just decorative but essential for keeping us cool."

Research shows that tree canopies can reduce ground temperatures by 11 to 19 degrees compared to ground with no tree cover. They not only block direct sunlight but also provide evaporative cooling, putting more moisture in the air.

"Trees are super critical for keeping cities cooler, and we need to make sure we don't cover everything up with pavement," said Cindy Blain, who runs the nonprofit California ReLeaf.

Relead works with groups throughout the state, not just to get more trees planted but the right trees and the right way.

"We also have to make sure that we water the trees," Blain said. "A lot of people think that you can just plant a tree and leave it. That works back east, not in California."

Getting more trees in the ground could be lifesaver, especially in places that are lacking them.

"Communities that happen to live in neighborhoods that are shaded by trees have less heat-related illnesses and death," de Guzman said.

This story is part of our Climate Ready series - a collaboration between ABC News and the ABC Owned Television Stations focused on providing practical solutions to help you and your family adapt to extreme weather events and the current challenges of climate change.

Click here for all the stories and videos in our Climate Ready series.