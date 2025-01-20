Trump inaugural address: Scathing rebuke of Biden's 'horrible betrayal'

President Donald Trump offered a scathing rebuke of his predecessor's term while laying out the immediate actions he plans to take on the first day of his second term in office, saying in his inauguration remarks, "America's decline is over."

Trump whiplashed between painting a dire picture of the country under the Biden administration while proclaiming himself as a "peacemaker and unifier" and that the "Golden Age" of the country is beginning.

LIVE UPDATES: Latest on inauguration of Pres. Donald Trump

He also referenced his personal legal battles and historic political comeback to the White House during his nearly 30-minute remarks after taking the oath of office in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.

Here are some key takeaways from his first remarks as the 47th president of the United States.

Reversing 'a horrible betrayal'

Trump immediately took aim at Joe Biden's leadership, as the now-former president sat in the rotunda, though he didn't mention his predecessor by name.

Trump in particular focused on immigration and recent natural disasters, including the hurricane in North Carolina and wildfires in Los Angeles.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal, and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed, their freedom," Trump said.

Like he did on the 2024 campaign trail, Trump painted a dark picture of the current state of the U.S.

"From this moment on, America's decline is over," he said. "Our liberties and our nation's glorious destiny will no longer be denied, and we will immediately restore the integrity, competency, and loyalty of America's government."

Immediate executive orders

Trump laid out some of the executive actions he plans to take on Day 1, including declaring a national emergency at the southern border and a national energy emergency to "drill, baby, drill."

He said he would send troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to "repel the disastrous invasion of our country," reinstate his "Remain in Mexico" policy and end the practice of "catch and release," among other actions.

"With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense," he said. "It's all about common sense."

Attack on DEI policies

Trump said he plans to dismantle diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives within the federal government and "end the government policy of trying to socially engineer race and gender into every aspect of public and private life."

"We will forge a society that is colorblind and merit-based," he said.

Trump further waded into the culture wars and said that, as of Monday, the official policy of the United States government will be that there are only two genders, male and female.

Legacy as peacemaker and unifier

The inauguration came a day after the ceasefire and hostage deal went into effect between Israel and Gaza, for which Trump has sought to take credit.

"My proudest legacy will be that of a peacemaker and unifier," he said, noting that "one day before I assumed office, the hostages in the Middle East are coming back home to their families."

He said he wants to measure success by the wars the U.S. ends and "perhaps most importantly, the wars we never get into."

Expansionist vision

Trump continued to lay out his expansionist vision for the U.S., including a plan to gain control of the Panama Canal.

"American ships are being severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form, and that includes the United States Navy," he said. "Above all, China is operating the Panama Canal. And we didn't give it to China. We gave it to Panama. And we're taking it back."

He also reiterated his plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.

Personal battles

Trump, who has been convicted by a jury of his peers and was indicted four times after his first term, referred to his legal troubles during his speech.

"Never again will the immense power of the state be weaponized to persecute political opponents -- something I know something about," said Trump, continuing to contend that he was politically prosecuted. "We will not allow that to happen. It will not happen again. Under my leadership, we will restore fair, equal and impartial justice under the constitutional rule of law."

The two cases against him were dropped after he won reelection, with prosecutors citing longstanding Justice Department policy that a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime.

He also referred to the assassination attempt against him in Pennsylvania last year.

"Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed, to take my life. Just a few months ago in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear, but I felt then, and believe even more so now that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to Make America Great Again."

Touts comeback

Trump celebrated his historic comeback throughout his speech. He is only the second president in U.S. history, after Grover Cleveland in 1892, to win election to a non-consecutive second term, and is the first convicted felon to take the office.

"Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am, the American people have spoken," Trump said.

ABC News' Alexandra Hutzler contributed to this report.