Tsuri Sushi takes pleasure in delighting palates in Melrose-Fairfax district

For more than 11 years, people have flocked to "this very homey place" to savor in Tsuri Sushi's menu of rolls, sashimi and sake.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Locals love Tsuri Sushi, located in LA's Melrose-Fairfax district.

"I am so honored and pleasured," owner Wendy Sur said. "Such a big pleasure to know our community does love us and wants us to be around."

For 11 years, people in this vibrant community have been coming out for sushi rolls, sashimi, sake and sides.

"They'll come on good days, bad days, celebrate, cry," Sur said. "This is like a very homey place."

Sur said customers can expect the freshest fish, and simple, flavorful rolls.

You've got to try the Tsuri Specials: The yellowtail belly and tuna two-piece rolls, topped with sesame truffle oil, that promise to melt in your mouth.

The crispy rice is a fan favorite, too.

And Tsuri Sushi offers tons of rolls, including many riceless options and others with cooked fish so when big groups come, there's something on the menu for everyone.

Sur said during the pandemic they relied on the community, and during LA's recent wildfires they were happy to be of service this time, donating meals to emergency responders.

"During COVID is when we realized community, support of the regulars really made a difference," Sur said. "There are people that come in two to three times a week just to make sure that we're afloat, alive and well and running."

Tsuri Sushi is located at 7015 Melrose Ave., in Los Angeles. It is open seven days a week.

"We love the support from the community," Sur said. "We love to give back, and we hope to stay here for awhile."

Thank you, Teddy Ahn, for the submission.

