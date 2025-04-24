USC recruit Alijah Arenas in induced coma after Los Angeles Cybertruck crash, per sources

Surveillance video shows the moments the teen crashed his Tesla Cybertruck into a tree and a fire hydrant. Another video shows the aftermath, with the fire hydrant gushing water into the sky.

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Surveillance video shows the moments five-star men's basketball prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas crashed his Tesla Cybertruck into a tree and a fire hydrant in the Los Angeles area early Thursday morning.

The 18-year-old was hospitalized and was placed in an induced coma after the early morning crash in Winnetka, according to ESPN sources. LAPD later said he was in stable condition.

Another video shows the aftermath of the crash, with the fire hydrant gushing water into the sky. Emergency officials responded to a call about the crash at 4:55 a.m.

The Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed the teen was out of the truck when they arrived at the scene. LAFD did not identify the victim.

ESPN sources confirmed that Arenas was involved in the crash and told ESPN that initial tests showed he did not suffer broken bones.

Arenas is the son of former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. He is the No. 13-ranked recruit in the class of 2025 after reclassifying in December and then committing to the Trojans in January.

He attends Chatsworth High School in Los Angeles, and he played for them in the Division II state championships this year, making it all the way to the finals. With that game, he became the first high school boys basketball player in the Los Angeles area to reach 3,000 career points.

He was also one of 48 players selected to play in McDonald's All-American Games in April, which showcases the best high school basketball players in the country.

Alijah's mother, Laura Govan, posted on social media asking for prayers for her son. Gilbert Arenas canceled his online talk show scheduled for Thursday.

ESPN's Shams Charania, Paolo Uggetti, and The Associated Press contributed to this report.