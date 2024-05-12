Vallarta Supermarkets celebrates moms with Mariachi serenade on Mother's Day in Pasadena

The Vallarta Supermarkets store in Pasadena is ready to celebrate all moms who come through the door Sunday morning with a special performance.

The Vallarta Supermarkets store in Pasadena is ready to celebrate all moms who come through the door Sunday morning with a special performance.

The Vallarta Supermarkets store in Pasadena is ready to celebrate all moms who come through the door Sunday morning with a special performance.

The Vallarta Supermarkets store in Pasadena is ready to celebrate all moms who come through the door Sunday morning with a special performance.

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Vallarta Supermarkets store in Pasadena is ready to celebrate all moms who come through the door Sunday morning.

The two-time Grammy-winning group Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea will perform a special Mariachi serenade from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the store on Fair Oaks Avenue.

There will also be aguas frescas, sweets, and flowers, and the first 50 moms to arrive, will be entered in a giveaway.

The performance will be streamed at Vallarta Supermarkets' Facebook and Instagram pages.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.