Vallarta Supermarkets celebrates moms with Mariachi serenade on Mother's Day in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Vallarta Supermarkets store in Pasadena is ready to celebrate all moms who come through the door Sunday morning.
The two-time Grammy-winning group Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea will perform a special Mariachi serenade from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the store on Fair Oaks Avenue.
There will also be aguas frescas, sweets, and flowers, and the first 50 moms to arrive, will be entered in a giveaway.
The performance will be streamed at Vallarta Supermarkets' Facebook and Instagram pages.
City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.