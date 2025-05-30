Large sinkhole near Ventura construction site swallows cars

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) -- A large sinkhole next to a construction site in Ventura swallowed cars and threatened nearby properties Thursday.

The sinkhole opened up after an "incident involving the failure of temporary construction shoring" at the construction site along Front Street, according to a statement from the city.

Two properties have been red-tagged as a precaution.

"City staff are working closely with construction engineers to evaluate the situation and determine appropriate repairs and potential temporary measures to prevent further damage," the city said.

The city says it's working to keep as many businesses open and operational as possible. No injuries have been reported.

An apartment complex is in the process of being built at the construction site.