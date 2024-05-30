LASD cruiser flips over in violent Santa Clarita crash that injured deputy - VIDEO

As the deputy was clearing the intersection, a driver collided with him, causing the deputy to hit a second vehicle.

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A driver's dashboard camera captured a wild rollover crash in Santa Clarita that injured a Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy.

The incident happened Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Ranch and Bouquet Canyon roads. The L.A. County Sheriff's Santa Clarita Station said the deputy was responding to a burglary.

As he was clearing the intersection, a vehicle with an elderly driver collided with him, causing him to hit a second vehicle.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can see the deputy's cruiser violently roll over as other vehicles waited at the light.

One person suffered a minor injury in the car involved in the initial crash. The person in the second vehicle hit by the deputy's cruiser refused medical attention.

The crash remains under investigation.