Video shows suspect shoot at man sitting on curb outside church in South Los Angeles

A man ran for cover as a suspect shot in his direction outside Greater New Unity Baptist Church in South Los Angeles. It was all caught on video.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Terrifying video shows a man running for cover as another man shot at him outside a church in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday outside Greater New Unity Baptist Church near 98th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

In the footage, the victim is sitting on a curb when the gunfire erupts. Close to a dozen shots can be heard fired at the victim who bolted in the opposite direction.

Churchgoers told Eyewitness News the victim, a man in his 30s, is a member of the congregation and was on his way to Sunday school.

"A young man came through the door saying he had been shot," said witness Dorothy Monroe.

According to investigators, the victim and suspect had gotten into some sort of dispute. Some time after that, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple rounds in his direction.

"There was a guy running through the back door that had been shot - twice in the back and once in the lower quadrant of his chest," said witness Randy May.

Witnesses said more needs to be done to stop the violence as too many lives are at risk.

"It's devastating to me," said Pastor Warren Henderson. "When I... realized what had happened, I was just really heartbroken... It continues to happen."

Friends said the victim is in critical condition. Investigators said he is expected to survive.

Meanwhile, the search for the gunman is ongoing.