Pennsylvania college student reportedly raped by Uber driver on campus in dorm building, police say

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania -- An investigation is underway at Villanova University after a student says she was raped by an Uber driver on campus, according to the director of public safety.

The incident was reported to the university on Friday.

Campus police say the female student says she was raped by a male Uber driver in the Commons residence hall complex during the overnight hours of September 13th to 14th.

The victim says after being dropped off, the driver then entered the residence hall and raped her.

Police have identified the driver who has since been banned from the university as the incident continues to be investigated.

"Sexual assault is a devastating crime that has no place in our society. We are appalled by what's been described, and banned the driver as soon as this was reported to us. We will assist law enforcement however we can," said Uber in a statement to Action News.

The residence hall building is located on Lancaster Avenue -- a busy road dotted with dorms, fraternity houses and restaurants..

"It's surprising. I would say Villanova does a very good job of locking down the campus and making sure students are safe," said senior Catherine Leary.

"Awful that it happened. I'm surprised it happened here on Villanova," added student Mark Bonutti.

Police urged students to always contact public safety's emergency line at 610-519-4444 if they witness any concerning behavior.