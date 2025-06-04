Violent chain-reaction crash at Campbell Hall School in Studio City

STUDIO CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are investigating a violent chain-reaction crash involving a child at a private K-12 school in Studio City.

The incident happened shortly after 3:00 p.m. Wednesday in the pick-up line of the Campbell Hall School parking lot, located at 4533 Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and said no one was transported.

Video of the scene from AIR7 showed a canopy and tarp covering a space between two damaged vehicles. At least three vehicles were involved.

It's unknown what led up to the crash.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.