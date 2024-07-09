WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Vista Fire burns 1,100 acres in San Bernardino National Forest

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, July 9, 2024 11:59PM
Vista Fire burns 1,100 acres in San Bernardino National Forest
The Vista Fire has burned about 1,100 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest since it broke out over the weekend, with 0% containment.

SAN BERNARDINO NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire has burned about 1,100 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest since it broke out over the weekend.

The Vista Fire is chewing through dry brush near Mt. Baldy with 0% containment.

It was first reported around 1 p.m. Sunday in rugged terrain, making the job difficult for firefighters.

As of Monday night, more than 300 firefighting personnel were assigned to battle the blaze.

There have been no reports of serious injuries or major property damage.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW