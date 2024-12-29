Volunteers rush to put final touches on floats as clock ticks down to Rose Parade

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the clock ticks down to Rose Parade on New Year's morning, volunteers are busy putting the finishing touches on the floats that will glide down the streets of Pasadena.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed each day to pull off the feat of meticulously placing flowers, seeds and other natural materials that make up the floats.

If you're not heading out to the parade in Pasadena, you can check out the floats and festivities from home. Watch the Rose Parade Wednesday at 8 a.m. on ABC7.

