Vroman's Bookstore lovers say goodbye to Hastings Ranch location in Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Vroman's, a beloved indie bookstore in Pasadena, closed one of its two locations on Mother's Day, marking an end of an era for Southern California booklovers.

The Hastings Ranch location was forced to close after the company was unable to reach a new lease agreement with the property owner that was "sustainable due to increasing occupancy expenses," the company wrote on Instagram.

"While this development is unexpected and disappointing, we are most disheartened by the impact on our co-workers," the company wrote. "Their dedication and hard work made that store successful, and we are forever grateful."

Vroman's said 12 workers were impacted by the closure.

"It's going to lack a lot," said Tom Reed of Monrovia. "People are going to have to drive some distances to find the next store where they can get what they once got here. From books to games to puzzles ... from A-to-Z really."

Vroman's flagship store on Colorado Boulevard will remain open. Owner Joel Sheldon announced his retirement in January and shared his plans about seeking new ownership.

"I'd sooner calm do a place like this than Barnes & Noble," said Vroman's customer Henry Olivas. "Nothing wrong with them, it's a nice bookstore, but I'd rather give my money to somebody who's local and who's a family business."

Vroman's is also selling its Book Soup store in West Hollywood.

In the Instagram post, Sheldon said the goal is to keep business going as usual to avoid disruption to customers and employees.

"We are looking for an individual or group of owners that understands the legacy of Vroman's and wants to continue our core values," Sheldon told Eyewitness News in January.