Wildlife crossing in Agoura Hills on track to open by early 2026

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- The wildlife crossing being built over the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills is on track to open by early 2026.

Ahead of National Infrastructure Week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that construction crews are now more than halfway through installing the beams that form the crossing.

The Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing is part of Newsom's infrastructure agenda to build more, faster.

Last month, the first of 82 large concrete beams went up over the 101 Freeway at Liberty Canyon Road. The crossing will be one of the largest crossings of its kind in the world, stretching 210 feet over 10 lanes of the 101 Freeway.

It aims to provide a connection between the population of mountain lions and other wildlife to the larger and more genetically diverse populations to the north.