Series of smash-and-grab burglaries target businesses across LA County

Surveillance video from Fobi Pharmacy in Paramount captured the moment thieves used power tools to break the gate.

A string of smash-and-grab burglaries across LA County has left business owners on edge as thieves target pharmacies and shops.

A string of smash-and-grab burglaries across LA County has left business owners on edge as thieves target pharmacies and shops.

A string of smash-and-grab burglaries across LA County has left business owners on edge as thieves target pharmacies and shops.

A string of smash-and-grab burglaries across LA County has left business owners on edge as thieves target pharmacies and shops.

PARAMOUNT, Calif. (KABC) -- A wave of burglaries has targeted eight businesses across L.A. County. Among the businesses hit were several pharmacies in Paramount and Cerritos, two wing stops and a barber shop.

"As a business owner that's something you have to deal with every day. That little tension in yourself, you're just always looking at the cameras," said Mendoza Shoes owner Elizabeth Mendoza.

Mendoza said she's on edge after the recent burglaries. In her shopping plaza in Paramount, a barber shop and pharmacy were burglarized during the early morning hours, with their windows smashed. Mendoza said this isn't the first time something like this has happened. Another wave of burglaries hit the same plaza back in January.

"We don't leave any money out in the night because we know these things happen. But just a break in the door cost us $450," Mendoza said.

Surveillance video from Fobi Pharmacy, just two doors from Mendoza's store, captured the moment four thieves used power tools to break the gate. The pharmacy owner, who declined to speak on camera, said the thieves ran off with several bottles of prescription drugs.

"Most of these types of burglaries which have occurred all throughout L.A. County throughout the years especially these, they're all smash and grabs, meaning they go through a lower window of the door frame. They get in, get registers, narcotics whatever they can to be out in a few minutes," said law enforcement expert Bruce Thomas.

Thomas said these types of burglaries are common, with thieves often targeting multiple businesses. Deputies with the Lakewood Sheriff's Station believe the four burglaries that happened in Paramount and Lakewood are connected, with suspects seen driving a white Dodge Charger.

"They're also putting all-points bulletin for the law enforcement officials in the area, for the deputies or police officers patrolling to be on the lookout for a white Dodge Charger," Thomas said.

The investigation is still ongoing as police try to identify the suspects. Meanwhile, business owners said they're taking extra precautions to protect their property.

