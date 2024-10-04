West Hills couple celebrates their 73rd wedding anniversary, share secrets to long-lasting marriage

West Hills, Calif (KABC) -- It's a love story seven decades long. ... a West Hills couple celebrates their 73rd wedding anniversary. Mort and Judy Eichenbaum share their secrets to a loving, long-lasting marriage, which apparently involves blueberries!

The couple married in Chicago on September 29th, 1951, and moved into their current home back in 1960. Mort owned a business and Judy was a PBX operator. Fast forward to today - they now share three children, multiple grand-kids and of course, a lifetime of memories.

"Our children and our friends mean everything to us," said Mort Eichenbaum.

Judy added: "And our granddaughter is now pregnant and we're going to be great-grandparents and we're a little excited about that."

They reveal their secret to a long and happy marriage.

"She's very understanding and extremely forgiving and are you ready for this? Blueberries," laughed Mort. "They keep us alive."

While their kids are now spread out across the country the whole family came together recently to celebrate 73 years of love, laughter and hard work.

"They really are our role models," said Robin Yost, Mort and Judy's daughter. "I've bene married 34 years and I think our marriage has worked because we're a lot like my parents."

For the record, some experts consider blueberries a "superfood" that promotes longevity.