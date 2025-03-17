West Hollywood's Bora Sushi brings the community together with great food, local art

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Delicious sushi, bowls of ramen, chicken teriyaki and more - You can find it all at Bora Sushi on Santa Monica Boulevard in the heart of West Hollywood.

The restaurant opened one year ago. Co-owner Jason Kim and his business partner wanted to make a sushi spot with an inviting feel.

"We wanted to be that local spot where all the community, the local neighbors and all that just come, casually dine. You don't have to be all fancy, dressed up," said Kim.

While the space may not require you to be dressed to the nines, the food is top tier. Expect fresh fish, big flavor for low prices and a laid-back vibe seven days a week.

For adventurous foodies, the best seller is the Bora House Special. It's a California roll, topped with tempura seaweed, spicy tuna, spicy mayo and eel sauce. You also can't go wrong with the crispy rice, a combination plate or a big bowl of ramen.

And for those wanting to be a bit more carb conscious this new year, check out the rice-less WeHo Roll, flavorful and filled with protein and veggies.

"We kind of jazz it up a bit and give more flavor and more punch to the food that we make," said Kim.

Bora Sushi hopes to reflect the values of the West Hollywood community. The walls are lined with beautiful, locally-sourced artwork and a welcoming atmosphere that invites everyone to come sit down and have more sushi.

"It's such an honor for us, and we really appreciate the community... Our regulars have been coming in, giving us a lot of support. And also just kind of spreading the word about us so we're very thankful to them," said Kim.