'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets surprise on-set proposal

Cue the wedding bells!

A "Wheel of Fortune" contestant received the surprise of her life when her boyfriend popped the question on the set of the hit game show.

Rhea Susan Mathew returned to play "Wheel of Fortune" under the assumption that she was there to celebrate the longtime show's 50th anniversary, as co-host Vanna White explained in a behind-the-scenes YouTube video.

In the video, Mathew solves a phrase puzzle with the correct answer of "Will you marry me?" before the show's set opens up and her boyfriend Robin Kuriakose steps out.

When Mathew starts connecting the dots, her eyes grow wide and her jaw falls open before she approaches her boyfriend and he gets down on one knee.

"Rhea Susan Mathew, will your marry me?" he asks as he holds out an engagement ring.

Mathew, with her hands over her mouth in shock, quickly nods yes before the couple share a loving kiss.

In a behind-the-scenes Instagram video post , Mathew told "Wheel of Fortune" social correspondent Maggie Sajak she had no idea her now-fiance, whom she described as "one of her biggest supporters," would propose on set.

"I"m still in shock," she said.

Kuriakose added, "I'm so happy that she got this moment, so thank you guys all for accommodating us and making it happen."