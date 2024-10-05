Los Angeles County residents to receive ballots for Nov. 5 election

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Residents across Los Angeles County can soon expect their ballots for the Nov. 5 election in their mailbox, and are encouraged not to wait to turn them in, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk said.

More than 5.7 million ballots are on their way to registered voters, according to Mike Sanchez, spokesman for the Registrar-Recorder. Some residents may see their ballots this weekend, while others can expect to receive them throughout next week, he added.

Voters can track their ballots using the free subscription tool, "Where's My Ballot," which can be viewed here. Sanchez encouraged residents to sign up to receive texts, email or voice mail about the status of their ballots.

This election has a long ballot with many contests and candidates, according to the RR/CC. Voters should review the instructions carefully, and remember to sign and date the return envelope before submitting their ballot.

The Los Angeles County Registrar's Office has increased security for the 2024 election. Hundreds of cameras and police canines are part of the plan.

Sanchez told City News Service that it's important for voters to know that they don't have to wait to turn in their ballots. It can be done via mail with no postage required, or using one of more than 400 ballot drop box locations in the county.

The county has also listed the nearest six locations for voters to drop off their ballots, Sanchez added. Starting Oct. 26, residents will be able to drop off their ballots at a local vote center as well.

Eligible voters who are not registered and want to vote by mail can sign up by October 21.

As a result of printing and production timelines, some voters may get their vote by mail ballot before receiving their sample ballot. Voting materials will be available Sunday to all voters online.

Voters can also request translated election materials in 18 different languages by returning a form on the back of their sample ballot book or by calling 811-815-2666, option 3.